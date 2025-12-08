UMEED portal: 5.17 lakh Waqf properties initiated, 2.16 lakh approved

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) A total of 5.17 lakh Waqf properties were initiated on the UMEED portal while 2,16,905 properties were approved by the designated approvers during the six-month window provided, according to the data provided by the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

The UMEED Central Portal for management of Waqf Properties in India, launched by Union Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju on June 6, 2025, officially closed for uploads on December 6, 2025, completing its six-month window, as per the UMEED Act, 1995 and the clear directions of the Supreme Court.

In the final count, the momentum significantly accelerated as the deadline approached, the ministry said in a statement.

Many review meetings, training workshops, and high-level interventions even at the secretary-level injected renewed pace into the process, making the upload surge in the last hours, it said.

According to the data provided by the ministry, 5,17,040 Waqf properties were initiated on the portal with 2,16,905 properties approved by the designated approvers.

A total of 2,13,941 properties have been submitted by makers and remain in the pipeline as of the deadline, the ministry said, adding that 10,869 properties stood rejected during verification "To support this massive national exercise, the Ministry of Minority Affairs conducted continuous workshops and training sessions with State/UT Waqf Boards and Minority Departments," the statement said.

A two-day master trainer workshop was also conducted in Delhi to equip Waqf Boards and State/UT officials with hands-on training for the uploading process, the ministry said.

Senior technical and administrative teams were deputed across states, and seven zonal meetings were held nationwide.

A dedicated helpline was also set up at the Ministry office for technical support and quick resolution of issues arising during the uploads.

Since the launch of the portal, secretary, Ministry of Minority Affairs, Chandra Shekhar Kumar took 20 plus review meetings, consistently guiding, motivating, and monitoring States/UTs to ensure timely and accurate uploading of existing Waqf property details, the statement said.

The conclusion of this phase marks a significant milestone in bringing transparency, efficiency, and unified digital management to Waqf properties across India under the UMEED framework, it said.

The highest number of Waqf properties initiated on the portal were from Uttar Pradesh (92,830 - 86,345 Sunni and 6,485 Shia), followed by Maharashtra (62,939) and Karnataka (58,328), while 23,086 properties were initiated from West Bengal.

Rijiju on Friday had ruled out extending the deadline for registering Waqf properties on the UMEED portal but said his ministry, recognising the concerns of 'mutawallis' or caretakers, will not impose any penalty or take strict action for the next three months as a humanitarian and facilitative measure.

The Centre launched The Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency, and Development (UMEED) Act central portal on June 6 to create a digital inventory.

According to the provisions of the portal, details of all registered Waqf properties across the country must be uploaded within six months. The six-month deadline for registration ended at 11:59:59 pm on December 6.

The six-month deadline mandated under the Waqf Amendment Act cannot be extended due to the provisions of the Act, and clear directions of the Supreme Court, the minister had said.

The government, through the Ministry of Minority Affairs, has said it is committed to modernising Waqf administration and unlocking the full developmental potential of Waqf properties for the benefit of minority communities.