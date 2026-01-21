Umesh Kumar posted in place of suspended DGP Ramachandra Rao

Bengaluru, Jan 21 (PTI) The Karnataka government on Wednesday posted Umesh Kumar in concurrent charge of DGP Civil Rights Enforcement.

His appointment came after the suspension of DGP CRE K Ramachandra Rao after his purported obscene video went viral in social media and television news channels too beamed it.

"Umesh Kumar, IPS, Director General of Police, Recruitment, Bengaluru is placed in Concurrent Charge of the post of Director General of Police, Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement with immediate effect and until further orders," the government order read.

In the suspension order on Monday, the state government said Rao has "acted in an obscene manner, which is unbecoming of a government servant and also causing embarrassment to the government." Rao is the step-father of Kannada actress and gold smuggling accused Harshavardhini Ranya, who is in the Bengaluru Central Jail. PTI GMS GMS KH