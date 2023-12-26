Umesh Pal murder case: Police attach house of accused Guddu Muslim

Prayagraj (UP): Police attached the house of slain gangster Atiq Ahmed's aide Guddu Muslim, an absconding accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, in the Chakia area here on Tuesday.

According to ACP (Dhumanganj) Varun Kumar, the house belonging to the accused and the items kept there were attached by the police.

Earlier too, a police team had gone there, but the house was found sealed by the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA). Today, the house was opened in coordination with the PDA team, he said.

Till now, attachment proceedings have been carried out against four accused while those against two other accused - Shaista Parveen, who is Atiq Ahmed's wife, and Arman - will be undertaken in three-four days, he said.

Guddu Muslim was caught on CCTV footage throwing bombs during the murderous attack on Umesh Pal.

The main witness in the BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case, Umesh Pal was shot dead in broad daylight on February 25, 2023.

Guddu Muslim has been absconding since the incident.

On the complaint of Umesh Pal's wife Jaya Pal, a case was registered in Dhumanganj police station against mafia Atiq Ahmed, his brother Ashraf, Shaista Parveen, Atiq's two sons, Guddu Muslim, Ghulam and nine other associates.

Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf, named in more than 100 criminal cases including the Umesh Pal murder case, were shot dead outside Calvin Hospital in Prayagraj on April 15 this year.

Atiq's wife Shaista Parveen and Ashraf's wife Zainab are among those absconding.