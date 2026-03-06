Umesh Singh Kushwaha elected JD(U) Bihar president for third consecutive term

Patna, Mar 6 (PTI) JD(U)'s Bihar unit president Umesh Singh Kushwaha was on Friday elected to the post three times in a row.

According to a statement issued by the party, Kushwaha, who is the MLA of Mahnar seat, was declared unopposed as no other functionary filed nomination for the post.

State election officers of the party, Ashok Kumar 'Munna' and Paramhans Kumar, handed him the election certificate.

"No other candidate filed nominations for the post. Following the completion of the scrutiny process, he was declared unopposed as the JD(U)’s Bihar state president," said the statement.

After he was elected, Kushwaha said it is his good fortune that under the blessings and guidance of the party’s national president and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, he got the opportunity to serve as the JD(U) Bihar state president for the third consecutive time.

He said that under Nitish Kumar's able leadership, he will continuously work to strengthen the organisation and will remain committed to taking the resolution of "development with justice" to the last person in the society.

He said that he would discharge his responsibilities with full loyalty and dedication to take the party to new heights of success. PTI PKD NN