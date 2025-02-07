UN General Assembly Prez lauds Siddaramaiah for Karnataka govt's pro-women programmes

Bengaluru, Feb 7 (PTI) UN General Assembly President Philemon Yang on Friday congratulated Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for spearheading pro-women programmes to promote socio-economic and political equity in the state, officials said.

Yang expressed his desire for Karnataka’s success stories to be shared in future UN workshops, officials added.

Yang, who assumed office at the global body in September, 2024, previously served as the Prime Minister of Cameroon.

According to an official statement, Karnataka government Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh welcomed Yang with a bouquet made by Self-Help Group women from silk cocoons, showcasing the state government’s sustainability initiatives, in alignment with the United Nations Vision 2030.

He was also presented with a book on Karnataka, which reflects the UN’s theme of Unity in Diversity.

"The UN President congratulated the Chief Minister of Karnataka for spearheading pro-women programmes to promote socio-economic and political equity in the state. He expressed his desire for Karnataka’s success stories to be shared in future UN workshops so that other countries can adopt these best practices," the statement from the CM's office said.

Yang inquired about how Karnataka has consistently ranked among the top states in achieving major Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He praised the state government's initiatives in promoting gender equity through the five guarantees programme, which focuses on women as the core beneficiaries.

The guarantees include 'Gruha Lakshmi', where Rs 2,000 monthly assistance is provided to the woman head of every family and 'Shakti' scheme - free travel for women in public transport buses.

Yang also acknowledged Karnataka’s advancements in Information Technology, Software Development, Artificial Intelligence, and its role as a global hub for Research and Innovation, officials stated. PTI AMP SSK KH