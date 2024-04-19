UN only giving sermons as innocent children are getting killed in wars: Satyarthi

Mumbai, Apr 19 (PTI) Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi on Friday said the innocent children are getting killed in wars and expressed disappointment at the UN giving only sermons.

Advertisment

Speaking at an event at the IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry here, the child rights activist rued that there is an accountability deficit and the moral compass is diminishing in the world.

"Innocent children are being killed in wars and the UN is only giving sermons," Satyarthi said.

He said the problem is a "serious disconnect between problem solvers and problem sufferers" in the world today and everybody needs to do something about it.

Advertisment

Satyarthi said only 15 per cent of the sustainable development goals (SDGs) have been achieved and added we are failing on all the goals.

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran was awarded the IMC Juran Quality Medal at the same event.

Chandrasekaran said India has all strengths to ride the mega trends of digital and artificial intelligence, energy transition and supply chain resilience to ensure that there is strong growth in the future, but needs to focus on quality to make it happen.

Stressing on quality as the key, Chandrasekaran said ensuring it is everybody's responsibility and added that we need to elevate the quality of the goods and services to the levels where Germany and Japan are.

India only has up to 30 per cent of the energy which it will be requiring in future, Chandrasekaran said, adding there is a huge scope on this front with sustainable energy as the focus. PTI AA AS AS