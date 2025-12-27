Una admin changes school timings amid bad weather conditions

Una (HP), Dec 27 (PTI) Considering the health and safety of students in view of severe cold in Una, the district administration has temporarily changed the operational timings of all educational institutions and Anganwadi centers.

Una District Disaster Management Authority Chairman cum Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal issued an order in this regard.

According to the order, all government and private educational institutions (pre-primary, primary, middle, and senior secondary schools) in the district will operate from 10 am to 3.30 pm while all the Anganwadi centers will function from 10 am to 3 pm from December 29-January 31.

The timings of schools are generally 8 am to 2 pm in summers and 9 am to 3 pm in winters while Anganwadi's function from 8 am to 1 pm in summers and 9 pm to 2 pm in winters.

Any academic loss due to the change in timings will be compensated by appropriately adjusting the morning assembly and midday break periods, it added.

The minimum and maximum temperatures in Una were 6 degree and 23.6 degree Celsius respectively.

The Shimla Met office has also issued yellow warning of dense fog during early morning and late night hours at isolated places in Una district till December 30.

The DC has urged all concerned departments, school management committees, and parents to ensure strict compliance with the order.