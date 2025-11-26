Una administration asks traders to remove encroachments, adhere to parking rules

Una (HP), Nov 27(PTI) District Magistrate Jatin Lal and Superintendent of Police Amit Yadav have conducted an inspection of the Una City and urged traders to remove encroachments and adhere to parking rules.

Accompanied by a team of police and municipal officials, they inspected the one-and-a-half kilometre area from the main market to the highway on Tuesday evening, taking a detailed look at the traffic and encroachment situations.

They spoke to shopkeepers and residents to understand their concerns, according to a statement issued on Wednesday.

Lal said increasing chaos in Una main market and the highway is causing significant inconvenience to residents. He urged the traders to park vehicles only in designated spaces, remove encroachments and support the administration in improving the city's infrastructure.

The district magistrate said he has taken cognisance of the deterioration of Jeevan Market and directed the municipal corporation to take action. Enforcing of a one-way traffic system and fixed parking rates are also under consideration, he said.

"The administration is considering the implementation of a one-way traffic system. Additionally, no-parking zones and fixed parking rates for government and private vehicles will also be established," he added.

It has come to notice of the administration that many outsiders are engaged in business, hawking or begging in Una and some of them are unregistered, Lal said, adding that the municipal corporation has been directed to make registration mandatory with the assistance of police.

He directed shop owners to maintain records and details of people to whom they rent their shops or accommodation.

It was found that thefts and other crimes in Una have often involved individuals who come for a short time, conduct reconnaissance and commit the act. So, people need to be vigilant and cooperate with the administration, Lal said.

Meanwhile, SP Amit Yadav said that strict action is necessary to address the city's chaos, as illegal parking is increasing accidents and causing significant difficulties for pedestrians.

He warned the traders not to extend their shops near to the road and asked them to avoid any encroachment of the road. PTI COR BPL RUK RUK