Una cooperative society secretary booked over Rs 9 cr embezzlement

Una (HP), May 26 (PTI) The secretary of Nangal Khurd Cooperative Society in Haroli area here has been booked for allegedly embezzling Rs 9 crore, police said on Monday.

Vijay Singh, a local, was suspended after the matter came to light in August 2024 with the expose in the audit report of the cooperative society.

During a departmental inquiry, Vijay Singh confessed to the swindle, and repeatedly asked for time to repay the amount but the last deadline for payment expired on March 10.

Now, a case against him has been registered on the complaint of Bhadasali Cooperative Societies Inspector Umesh Kumar Sharma, who is holding the additional charge of Gagret block.

Superintendent of Police Amit Yadav on Monday said an investigation is underway in the matter.

Sharma has alleged that Vijay Singh is neither paying the money, nor cooperating with the authorities in inquiry.

The audit report last year revealed irregularities worth crores in the Nangal Khurd Krishi Seva Sahakari Sabha, following which the department constituted a two-member committee to investigate the matter, with District Auditor Officer Sandesh Bala and Inspector Umesh Kumar Sharma as members.

The committee suspended the secretary under Section 69 (1) of the Co-operative Societies Act 1968 and handed over the responsibility to the District Inspector Officer, Una, officials said .

The cooperative movement in the country had started from Panjawar village of Haroli in 1892.