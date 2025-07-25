Una district administration launches late-night raid against illegal mining

Una (HP), July 25 (PTI) The Una district administration in Himachal Pradesh carried out a late-night crackdown on illegal mining and seized three tippers and a poclain machine, an official said on Friday.

The raid, conducted around midnight on Thursday in the Swan river area in Fatehpur was led by Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal, who was accompanied by a team from the mining department.

Lal said the district administration is following a "zero tolerance" policy towards illegal and unscientific mining and such action will continue to protect natural resources to maintain ecological balance.

He warned that strict action will be taken against those involved in damaging the district's resources, adding that the administration is alert and fully committed to curbing such activities.

District Mining Officer Neeraj Kant and other officials were also part of the operation.