Una experienced hottest day of the season with mercury touching 43.2 degrees Celsius

Shimla, May 17 (PTI) With the temperature soaring in the lower and mid hills of Himachal, Una experienced the hottest day of the season as the mercury touched 43.2 degrees Celsius on Friday, the MeT office said.

Neri in Hamirpur recorded 43.1 degrees, and Dhaulakuan and Bilaspur recorded a high of 41.7 degrees. Key summer tourist destinations of Shimla, Dharamsala and Manali were warmer, with day temperatures rising to 29.4 degrees, 34.9 degrees and 27.5 degrees, 4.4 degrees, 3.7 degrees and 2.5 degrees above normal.

Rising temperatures in Una and Hamirpur districts where Lok Sabha and four assembly by-elections for Gagret, Kutlehar, Barsar and Sujanpur assembly seats, are scheduled for June 1, the political parties and candidates are facing problems in campaigning as people are avoiding coming out during the day under the scorching sun.

The temperatures will gradually rise in the lower areas and Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Solan, Sirmaur, parts of Kangra and Mandi could witness heat waves in the coming days, Director, Shimla MeT Office Surender Paul told the PTI.

While thunderstorms could not be ruled out at higher reaches, the weather would remain mainly dry in low hills. However, there is a possibility of rain and snow at isolated places in higher reaches in the next four days till May 21, he said.

The weather remained dry throughout the state in the past 24 hours. Kukumseri in tribal Lahaul and Spiti district recorded a night temperature of 5.3 degrees Celsius. PTI BPL HIG HIG