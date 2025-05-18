Una girl scores 97% despite father's death mid-exams

Una (HP), May 18 (PTI) Mehak was in the middle of her class 12 exams when her father succumbed to an illness.

Griefstricken, she, however, showed exceptional grit and focused on her studies, and ended up scoring 97.2 per cent overall.

A student of St D R Public Senior Secondary School, Gagret, in the Una district, Mehak lost her father in March. Naseeb Kumar, 49, was admitted to a hospital with an illness but died.

Mehak, all the same, soldiered on despite the chaos in the house.

The girl comes from a family of academics, with her mother, Gurdev Kaur, a TGT Arts teacher, uncle Sanjeev Kumar, a lecturer, and aunt Meena Kumari, a Head Teacher in school. Her younger brother is studying in class 9.

Mehak, a science student, now wants to pursue BSc and eventually become a teacher. PTI COR BPL VN VN