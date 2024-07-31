Una-Hoshiarpur new line could not be taken forward due to low traffic projection: Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said a survey to start a new railway line between Una and Hoshiarpur was carried out, adding it, however, couldn’t be taken forward due to low traffic projection.

Vaishnaw was responding to the questions raised by AAP MP Raj Kumar Chabbewal in the Lok Sabha who wanted to know the details of the government’s plan to expand the Hoshiarpur railway track in Punjab and and to connect Hoshiarpur city with Una and Tanda in Himachal Pradesh.

“Railway projects are sanctioned and executed Zonal Railway wise and not State/District/City wise as Railway projects may span across State boundaries,” Vaishnaw said.

He added, “Survey for new railway lines in areas which are not connected by Railway network is a continuous and ongoing process of Indian Railways and is done based on demands raised by State Governments, Ministries of Central Government, Members of Parliament, other elected representatives, organizations/rail users and Railways’ own operational requirements.” According to the Railway Minister, Hoshiarpur, Tanda Urmar and Una are existing Railway Stations on the Indian Railways Network and survey of Hoshiarpur-Tanda Urmar New line (34km) has been sanctioned for preparation of Detailed Project Report.

“Una-Hoshiarpur new line (40 km) survey was carried out. The project could not be taken forward due to low traffic projection. Sanctioning of Railway projects is a continuous and dynamic process of Indian Railway,” Vaishnaw said.

He added, “Railway Infrastructure Projects are taken up on the basis of remunerativeness, last mile connectivity, missing links and alternate routes, augmentation of congested/saturated lines socioeconomic considerations etc. depending upon liabilities of ongoing projects, overall availability of funds and competing demands.” PTI JP AS AS