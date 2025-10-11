Una tops in health services in Himachal Pradesh: DC

Una, Oct 11 (PTI) As many as 73 health institutions in Himachal Pradesh's Una were awarded the Kayakalp Award in 2024-25, making it the district with the highest number of awards in the state, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Una, Jatin Lal, said on Saturday.

He stated that the district has consistently delivered excellent work over the years, and efforts to improve health services will continue.

"Good health and education are two important pillars of social security. When we provide quality healthcare, it has a positive impact on the entire society," Lal said.

The deputy commissioner further said that a progressive society is one where education and health are given top priority, and the Una district is making significant progress in this direction. PTI COR ANM ANM MPL MPL