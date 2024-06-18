Unabated heat wave in Himachal, Una sizzles at 43.5 deg C

Shimla, June 18 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh continued to reel under heat wave conditions on Tuesday with the mercury staying four to eight notches above the season's normal in most parts, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Severe heat wave was observed in Una district which was the hottest in the state with a maximum temperature of 43.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Dhaulakuan noting a high of 42.2 degrees Celsius, Bilaspur 42 degrees Celsius and Hamirpur 41.2 degrees Celsius.

Sirmaur, Shimla, Kangra, Kullu, Nahan Solan and Mandi also reeled under heat wave conditions, the MeT said.

The weather department issued a yellow warning of heat wave and thunderstorm with lighting at isolated places in ten districts barring Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti on Wednesday.

It also forecast thunderstorm and lighting at isolated places in Una Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi and Shimla districts on Thursday.

According to the IMD, heat wave is likely to continue in isolated pockets for the next two days and abate thereafter as it also predicted rains in higher hills from June 20-24, in mid hills from June 19-21 and at few places in lower hills on June 19 and 20.

A few places in the state received rainfall in the past 24 hours with Bajaura being the wettest as it recorded 16 mm rains, followed by Mandi noting 14.9 mm, Dharamsala 11.2 mm, Kangra 8.6 mm, Palampur 7.2 mm, Dalhousie 7 mm, Gohar 7 mm, Bhuntar 6.8 mm , Sainj 6 mm, Tinder 5.8 mm, Banjar 5.2 mm, Manali 5 mm, Sundernagar 4.3 mm, Pandoh 3.5 mm, Sarkaghat 2.1 mm and Kataula, Bharmour and Chauri 2 mm.

The minimum temperatures rose marginally and Paonta Sahib was the hottest during the night with a low of 31 degrees Celsius, followed by Dhaulakuan recording 27.6 degree Celsius, Dehra Gopipur 27 degrees Celsius and Nahan 26.4 degrees Celsius. PTI BPL RPA