Stalin declines invite to Global Ayyappa Summit, cites prior commitments

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has informed his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan expressing his inability to attend the Global Ayyappa Summit in Pamba due to “prior commitments” on September 20.

Amidst a staunch protest by the Kerala BJP to the participation of the two Chief Ministers in the event, Stalin said he would depute two of his Ministers to take part on his behalf.

Stalin wrote to Vijayan informing him of his inability to participate in the summit being organised as part of the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Tranvancore Devaswom Board, because of his prior engagements.

The Board manages the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple and the event is scheduled to be held on the banks of the holy Pamba river on September 20.

“I am not in a position to attend the Travancore Devaswom Board's platinum jubilee celebration due to pre-arranged events,” Tamil Nadu Chief Minister told his Kerala counterpart in a letter, according to an official release here on Monday night.

He, however, said he would be deputing two of his Ministers: P K Sekar Babu (Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department) and Palanivel Thiagarajan (Information Technology) to take part on his behalf, the release stated.

Kerala Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan had invited Stalin through a letter last week to attend the summit being held as part of the Travancore Devaswom Board's platinum jubilee celebrations.

The invitation had triggered a political storm two days ago in the neighbouring state with the Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar taking strong exception to Stalin’s presence at the spiritual gathering, and he demanded that the two Chief Ministers apologise to the Hindus.

Chandrasekhar warned that the BJP workers would hit the streets opposing their participation in the conclave if the two Chief Ministers did not apologise to the Hindus before attending.

“Pinarayi, Stalin and his Deputy Chief Minister son Udhayanidhi Stalin have hurt the sentiments of the Hindus and are trying to sabotage Hindu beliefs. Pinarayi government jailed many Ayyappa devotees and unleashed brutal police attacks against devotees who tried to protect the belief on restriction on women’s entry to Sabarima Ayyappa temple,” Chandrasekhar had earlier said in a statement.