Elderly parents self-immolate inside car over son's drug addiction

Pathanamthitta: An elderly couple allegedly committed suicide by setting themselves ablaze inside their car here on Friday as they were unable to handle their son's drug addiction, police said.

The bodies of Thiruvalla residents Raju Thomas George (69) and Laigy Thomas (63) were found charred inside their car, according to police .

Police said according to a suicide note recovered from their residence, it seems like the couple took the extreme step as they were unable to handle the drug addiction of their 39-year-old son who is currently admitted at a private rehabilitation centre at Thodupuzha in Idukki District.

The identity of the couple was ascertained after the registration number of the vehicle, found near the field, was run through the system, they said.

"The note was addressed to the police. They have requested to admit their son in a government institution for treatment. They have also said that their assets should be handed over to their daughter-in-law and granddaughter," a police officer told PTI.

Locals told the media that Raju returned to his native place after working abroad for many years.

The blaze near a field at Vengal was spotted by a patrol team from a distance, police said and added that the bodies have been sent for postmorterm.

The couple's daughter-in-law and eight-year-old granddaughter moved out due to their son's drug addiction, police said.