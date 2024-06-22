Unable to repay debt, handloom weaver ends life in T'gana

Karimnagar (Telangana), Jun 22 (PTI) A weaver in the textile hub of Sircilla near Karimnagar in Telangana allegedly committed suicide by consuming a fatal acid as he was unable to repay his debts, police said on Saturday.

Kudikyala Nagaraju (42) consumed the acid Friday afternoon and passed away later while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

A case of suspicious death was registered following a complaint made by his wife, police said.

The alleged suicides of handloom weavers due to financial problems caused by absence of work and adequate income has often come to light. PTI CORR SJR SJR SA