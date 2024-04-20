'Unable to work' due to local strongman, TMC councillor on hunger strike for 6 days

Kolkata, Apr 20 (PTI) A Trinamool Congress councillor from the northern part of the city is on a hunger strike for six days alleging that another leader has opened a party election office in her area and preventing her from working.

Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Ward No 49 councillor Monalisa Banerjee started her hunger strike on Sunday in front of her office after another party election was opened by the other faction of the party led by Debasish Banerjee in her area.

Monalisa, who joined the TMC from Congress in 2020, alleged that she was not informed by Banerjee that he was setting up the new election office in her ward despite the presence of an old one.

"I have been facing a lot of problems from Day 1 after assuming the chair of the councillor. Debasish Banerjee has been after me. Now, he has opened an election office here in my ward without informing me. And I believe there is support from someone who is trying to sabotage the party during this crucial Lok Sabha election," Monalisa told PTI.

Ward No 49 comes under the Kolkata Uttar Lok Sabha constituency where TMC has fielded senior party leader and sitting MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay.

Monalisa had staged another demonstration in this connection last week in front of Bandyopadhay's office near Hind Cinema in central Kolkata when a CCTV was installed in front of her ward office near the Surendranath College in Sealdah.

"Sudip da came to where I put up a demonstration last week and promised me that no such election office will be opened and the old one will be used. He also assured me that there will be no disturbance from anyone and I will be able to work... ," she said.

The TMC councillor alleged that despite all the promises, the new election office was opened and the party MP's men were present at its inauguration.

Asked how long would she continue her hunger strike, Monalisa said "Until the problem is solved".

"I will continue till the matter is resolved. Nobody from the party's top leadership has contacted me till today. I would seek the attention of the party's senior leaders," she said.

When contacted, Debasish Banerjee rubbished the allegations and said that he was unaware of any such hunger strike and would not comment anything on the matter. He said that it would be better for the party leadership to react.

"I do not know that someone is holding a hunger strike. I have heard her allegations, but all are baseless and absolute lies. I will not react to this matter and will seek the party's leadership to intervene," Banerjee said.

Repeated calls to Bandyopadhyay went unanswered. PTI SCH RG