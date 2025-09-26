Unacceptable, entirely baseless: India on NATO chief's claims that PM Modi asked for Ukraine plan from Putin

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) India on Friday described as "entirely baseless" NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte's remarks that Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialled Russian President Vladimir Putin and asked for the strategy on Ukraine in view of impact of Washington's punitive tariffs on India for its energy ties with Moscow.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said "speculative or careless" remarks that misrepresent Modi's engagements or suggest conversations that never occurred are "unacceptable".

Strongly justifying India's continued procurement of Russian crude oil, Jaiswal said there cannot be any "double standards" in the matter" against the backdrop of US President Donald Trump's recent remarks that appeared to be critical of the EU and NATO nations for their energy ties with Russia.

Rutte told CNN on the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York that Trump's tariffs on India are having a "big impact" on Russia and New Delhi is on the phone with Putin.

"And Narendra Modi is asking him to explain his strategy on Ukraine because India is being hit with tariffs," the NATO chief claimed.

Jaiswal said Rutte's statement is "factually incorrect and entirely baseless." "At no point has Prime Minister Modi spoken with President Putin in the manner suggested. No such conversation has taken place," he said.

"We expect the leadership of an important institution like NATO to exercise greater responsibility and accuracy in public statements," he added.

Jaiswal said India's energy imports are meant to ensure predictable and affordable energy costs to the Indian consumer.

The MEA spokesperson, strongly justifying India's continued procurement of Russian crude oil, said New Delhi will continue taking all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security.

Jaiswal also appeared to dismiss the European Union's recent criticism of India's energy ties with Russia EU foreign and security policy chief Kaja Kallas last week said that India's military exercises and its purchase of Russian crude oil "stand in the way of closer ties" between the two sides.

"Because, ultimately, our partnership is not only about trade but also about defending the rules-based international order," she said after unveiling a new strategic agenda to ramp up the EU's engagement with New Delhi in several key sectors such as defence, trade.

"On EU comments on Russian oil, I would like to draw your attention to some of the comments made by several leaders including president Trump that the EU, NATO and G7 countries should also look at halting energy imports from Russia," Jaiswal said.

"There cannot be any double standards in the matter," he added.

In August, Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to a whopping 50 per cent including a 25 per cent additional duties for its purchase of Russian crude oil.

India described the US action as "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable".

In the last few weeks, several Trump administration officials including White House trade advisor Peter Navarro accused India of funding Russia's war in Ukraine by continuing to buy Russian crude oil.

Defending its purchase of Russian crude oil, India has been maintaining that its energy procurement is driven by national interest and market dynamics.

India turned to purchasing Russian oil sold at a discount after Western countries imposed sanctions on Moscow and shunned its supplies over its invasion of Ukraine in February, 2022.

Consequently, from a mere 1.7 per cent share in total oil imports in 2019-20, Russia's share increased to 35.1 per cent in 2024-25, and it is now the biggest oil supplier to India. PTI MPB ZMN