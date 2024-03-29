Unaccounted cash, liquor worth over Rs 25 crore seized amid poll code in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, Mar 29 (PTI) Unaccounted cash, illicit liquor and other items worth more than Rs 25 crore have been seized by authorities in Chhattisgarh since the model code of conduct came into force on March 16 for the Lok Sabha elections, an official said on Friday.

Various law enforcement agencies, comprising personnel from the excise, police and income tax departments, have been keeping a close watch on illegal transportation and storage of liquor, cash and other items during polls, the official associated with poll duty said.

The unaccounted cash, illicit liquor and other items worth over Rs 25.08 crore were seized from different places in the state till March 28. The recovered items include cash worth Rs 5.28 crore, 17,311 litres of illegal liquor worth Rs 41 lakh, 23 kg ornaments worth Rs 94 lakh and narcotics worth Rs 1.48 crore, he said.

Chief Electoral Officer Reena Baba Saheb Kangale has issued guidelines to all the district election officers and superintendents of police to take necessary action to maintain law and order during the assembly election.

As per the guidelines, illegal transportation and storage of money and goods is being closely monitored through various enforcement agencies in the state, she added.

Elections to the 11 Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh will be held in three phases on April 19, 26 and May 7, and votes will be counted on June 4.