Unaided school syllabus to be unified in Kerala

Malappuram (Kerala), Aug 4 (PTI) The syllabus of unaided schools in Kerala will be unified from next academic year, state General Education V Sivankutty said here on Monday.

Commercialisation of education centred around unaided schools would not be allowed and that is the firm stance of the government, he said.

"From next year, the syllabus in unaided schools will be unified. They will not be allowed to teach their own syllabus," he said.

The minister was speaking after inaugurating a new building built at Rs 3.90 crore fund from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

Sivankutty further said that collecting donations for first grade admission is against the norms of the national education policy and that unaided school managements should pay fair salaries to teachers.

Those who oppose educational reforms with a conservative attitude should be ready to embrace the changes of the times, an official statement said, quoting the education minister. PTI LGK KH