Unanswered questions remain: Delhi doctors after sentencing in Kolkata rape-and-murder case

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) Doctors in Delhi have raised concerns over "unanswered questions" in the rape-and-murder case of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, even as a local court sentenced the prime accused to life imprisonment until death on Monday.

Advertisment

The case dates back to August 9, 2024, when the body of the post-graduate trainee doctor was found in a seminar hall on the third floor of the state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

The following day, the Kolkata Police arrested Sanjoy Roy, a civic volunteer, describing him as the sole accused in the case.

On Monday, the Sealdah court sentenced Roy to life imprisonment until death and directed the state to pay Rs 17 lakh as compensation to the victim's family, rejecting demands for the death penalty saying it was not a "rarest of rare" crime.

Advertisment

Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) chairperson Rohan Krishnan expressed gratitude to the court for delivering the judgment within six months of the incident. However, he pointed out that several questions remain unanswered.

"We are thankful that the court has delivered its final judgment. However, there are many unanswered questions. There might be others involved, either directly or indirectly, who failed in their duty and denied justice to the victim. All those responsible must be held accountable and punished. This is our utmost demand," Krishnan said.

"I extend my deepest sympathies to the victim's parents and the entire medical community for standing united in seeking justice. We hope that over time, all unanswered questions in the case will be addressed," he added.

Advertisment

Calling the case "rarest of rare", Dhruv Chauhan, a National Council member of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), told PTI, "The heinous murder and rape of the female doctor is one of the most shocking cases India has witnessed. It is practically unbelievable that only one person was involved in it.

"This reflects a failure of the state and central governments' investigation agencies in identifying other culprits. Hence, justice remains incomplete for her soul, her family and the nation. The convicted individual must be investigated further to expose any others involved." The incident had sparked outrage among the medical community.

On August 15 last year, doctors in Delhi, including those from major government hospitals, went on an indefinite strike, affecting outpatient services, to demand justice for the victim. PTI NSM RC