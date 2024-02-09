Unattended bag, iron trunk found near house in Delhi's Najafgarh

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) An unattended bag and an iron trunk were found near a house in southwest Delhi's Najafgarh area on Friday, police said.

Nothing suspicious was found in the bag and trunk, they said.

According to police, they got information regarding an unattended bag and iron trunk at 12.02 pm on Friday.

Police reached the spot and enquired about the items from the nearby people but no information was received about the owner, a senior police officer said.

The caller told the police that someone had left the bag and trunk in front of his house in the morning, he added.

Therefore, the area was cordoned off and got inspected by the bomb disposal team of Dwarka district, the officer said.

The officer said that nothing suspicious was found in the bag and trunk during inspection.

"Only clothes of a man and a kid, along with the house hold items, were found present in the bag and trunk. All the items have been taken in police possession and the owner is being searched, he added. PTI NIT AS AS