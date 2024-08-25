Unauthorised calls made from Thane court superintendent’s office; FIR registered

Thane, Aug 25 (PTI) A case has been registered after the Thane district court superintendent complained to the police that someone had allegedly used his office telephone to make unauthorised calls, an official said on Sunday.

Citing the complaint, the official said the calls were made to eight mobile numbers between August 16 and 23.

The caller told the persons on the other side that the Bombay High Court had issued warrants against their names and they needed to submit their PAN and Aadhaar details.

Police have registered the case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 318(2) concerning cheating and 319 (cheating by personation), the official said, adding that a probe is underway. PTI COR NR