Unauthorised coke plants demolished in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills

Shillong, Dec 14 (PTI) The East Jaintia Hills district administration on Sunday demolished unauthorised coke plants operating in the area, an official said.

Deputy Commissioner Shivansh Awasthi said a joint team comprising officials of the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board and police under the supervision of Sub-Divisional Officer Manish Kumar was constituted to carry out the demolition drive.

He said 16 coke plants were identified in the district as having been set up without mandatory authorisations under government norms, of which five had been demolished earlier.

Notices were issued in October 2025 to the remaining 11 units, directing their owners to submit compliance documents for regularisation, but no response was received, the deputy commissioner said.

Following this and in pursuance of the Meghalaya High Court's directions, the demolition drive was launched on December 13.

As of the latest report, seven of the 11 coke plants were demolished by the authorities, while the remaining four were found to have already been dismantled by their owners.

"All 11 unauthorised coke plants are now non-operational," Awasthi added.