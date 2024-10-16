Unauthorised colonies can get power connections without DDA nod: Atishi

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Wednesday said a DDA nod will not be required for getting power connections and installing meters in the city's 1,731 unauthorised colonies.

At a press conference, she accused the "BJP's DDA" of harassing the residents of unauthorised colonies while asserting that the power discoms have been directed to provide electricity connections in all such colonies without a 'no objection certificate' from the DDA.

The certificate was required to prove that a house or building in the unauthorised colony was not covered by the land pooling policy of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), she said.

Atishi said residents of various areas like Swaroop Vihar Extension, West Kamal Vihar, Mohan Garden, Vipin Garden, and Nawada Extension had shared their grievances with her.

"The Delhi government has decided that a NOC will not be required for installing electricity meters in the 1,731 unauthorised colonies. Anyone residing in these colonies can apply for a meter and they will receive a connection within 15 days, as stipulated by the DISCOMs," the CM stated.

"Orders have been issued to the electricity companies to ensure that no NOC is needed for installing meters in these colonies," she added.

"No matter how much the BJP's DDA tries to harass the residents of unauthorised colonies, the Delhi government, under the guidance of Arvind Kejriwal, will not allow them to suffer," she said.

In a statement, the DDA said acting on the instructions of the Delhi Lieutenant Governor, it has issued orders in supersession of all previous instructions, for providing electricity connections by the DISCOMs in Land Pooling areas of Delhi.

The DISCOMs may issue fresh electricity connections suo moto for constructions within the notified PM-UDAY colonies, Lal Dora and extended Lal Dora areas by referring to the list of such areas, it said.

For vacant patches of private land completely encircled by PM-UDAY colonies and not situated at the periphery of the boundary of PM-UDAY colonies, the DISCOMS may issue fresh electricity connections suo moto, the statement said.

In cases where pre-existing permanent electricity connections were surrendered in lieu of reconstruction, renovation or change of ownership, the DISCOMS may issue fresh electricity connections suo-moto, it stated.

Further, the DISCOMs may follow their existing protocol prior to June 26, 2023, in issuing fresh electricity connections in respect of MCD regularised colonies, and plots allotted under the 20-point programme, it said.

The problems being faced by the citizens with regard to electricity connection have remained under close scrutiny and constant monitoring of the LG, it said.

It is pertinent to note that on all the issues raised by the DISCOMS requiring NOC for electricity connection from DDA in respect of the 1,731 PM UDAY colonies, a decision was already taken on October 15 by DDA, the statement added.

The DDA had earlier this month allowed DISCOMs to provide new electricity connections to four categories, including urbanised villages, and colonies regularised by MCD, without making any further reference to the authority.

The DDA has allowed for such connections on all lands where it or any other government agency has issued a NOC in the past or where plans stand approved for development by any government agency, the officials said.