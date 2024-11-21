'Unauthorised' dargah near Navi Mumbai airport demolished by CIDCO

Thane, Nov 21 (PTI) An allegedly illegal dargah near the upcoming Navi Mumbai international airport was demolished on Thursday, a CIDCO official said.

Advertisment

The structure, located on land belonging to state planning authority City and Industrial Development Corporation, had witnessed several illegal additions since 2011, he said.

"We began a probe, during which dargah trustees could not come up with documents to show valid ownership. The structure was demolished today on the order of the court after following all laid down procedures," the CIDCO official told PTI.

Hailing the move, Sunil Ghanvat, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh coordinator of Hindu Janjagruti Samiti said it was a victory for their campaign against the dargah.

Advertisment

"This long-awaited action has come as a result of the tireless efforts of the Samiti, which has been persistently campaigning against encroachments and illegal constructions in sensitive and culturally significant areas. The unauthorized dargah posed a security threat to the area surrounding the upcoming airport," Ghanvat claimed.

It started as a site with just four painted stones before expanding to have a compound, dome, water fountains, rest areas etc, he added. PTI COR BNM