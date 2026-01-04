Unauthorised pony operator booked on Vaishno Devi track in J-K’s Katra

Jammu, Jan 4 (PTI) Police here have booked an individual who was allegedly operating as a pony porter on the Mata Vaishno Devi track in Reasi district without authorisation, an official said on Sunday.

During routine patrolling, a police party stopped pony operator Gulam Mustafa, a resident of village Chumbian, for checking at Ban Ganga and was asked to produce a valid registered service card, a police spokesman said.

However, he admitted that he did not possess any authorised or registered pony card, violating the notification issued by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Katra, he said, adding an FIR under relevant sections of law has been registered against him at Police Station Katra.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Reasi Paramvir Singh reiterated commitment of ensuring strict compliance with rules and regulations on the SMVD Track for the safety, security and convenience of pilgrims and warned that strict action will continue against violators. PTI TAS NB