Unauthorised pony operator booked on Vaishnodevi track in Katra

Jammu, May 16 (PTI) Police have booked an individual who was allegedly operating as a pony porter on the Mata Vaishnodevi track in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district without authorisation.

The person, identified as Mohd Rafiq, is a resident of Danga Kote village in the district and was booked during routine patrolling near the Ban Ganga Bridge close to Geeta Mandir, a police official said.

Around 9 pm, patrolling personnel intercepted Rafiq and asked him to produce a valid authorisation, the official said.

He failed to produce a valid service card or license required for porters operating on the holy track. During questioning, he admitted that he had no official credentials and was working without authorisation, which is a violation of the orders issued by the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) to regulate service providers on the pilgrimage route, the official said.

An FIR has been registered at the Katra police station, and an investigation has been initiated, the official added.