Unauthorized constructions on Belapur hill demolished

Thane, May 21 (PTI) The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has conducted a large-scale eviction drive removing unauthorized constructions on Belapur Hill in Navi Mumbai, officials said.

The action was taken by the government-run planning agency on Tuesday.

All encroachments, including brick structures, bamboo tarpaulin sheds, RCC steps and other temporary makeshift constructions were demolished, a CIDCO release said.

More than 220 personnel, including 175 policemen were involved in the operation. PTI COR KRK