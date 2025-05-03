Unaware of any move to remove me as KPCC chief: Sudhakaran

Kannur/Kochi (Kerala), May 3 (PTI) Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief and Lok Sabha MP K Sudhakaran on Saturday said he was not aware of any move by the party high command to replace him as state president, but would readily accept any such decision.

Speaking to reporters here, Sudhakaran said he had met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi a day earlier and held detailed discussions about Kerala politics.

"There were no discussions about removing me. So, you will have to ask the high command if they are going to replace me. I will readily accept any such decision. I can only abide by it—I cannot question it," he said.

His remarks come in the wake of rumours that Congress MP Anto Antony may be appointed the new KPCC chief.

Later in the day, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor told reporters in Kochi that, in his view, there was no need to remove Sudhakaran from the post.

Tharoor, a member of the Congress Working Committee, said he was not aware of any such move.

"I have not heard anything from official sources. I only saw the reports in the media," he said.

He added that, in his opinion, the party should focus on what it can do for the people and on the upcoming local body elections in Kerala.

"We need to focus on that, in my view," he said.

Tharoor further noted that under Sudhakaran's leadership, the party had won several by-elections.

"I see no reason to remove him. However, I’m not the one making those decisions," he added.

Tharoor had taken a similar stand in the past when there were earlier reports of Sudhakaran's removal as KPCC president.