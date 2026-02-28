Unaware of legislators travelling to Delhi: Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Feb 28 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday said he was unaware of any legislators travelling to Delhi or abroad and made it clear that he would not interfere in such matters.

Responding to queries from reporters here amid speculation over MLAs visiting the national capital, he said, "I don't know anything about MLAs going to Delhi or abroad and I will not even intervene on this." Asked about remarks attributed to his brother D K Suresh that he would become Chief Minister if destiny so decided, Shivakumar said, "Everyone is saying the same thing. I have not said that." On supporters and legislators expressing backing for him, the Deputy Chief Minister asserted, "All the 139 MLAs, including the CM, are in support of him."