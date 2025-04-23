Unaware of terror attack, family from Maharashtra stopped by Pahalgam hotel staff from stepping out

Buldhana, Apr 23 (PTI) A five-member family from Buldhana district in Maharashtra, who was vacationing in Kashmir's Pahalgam, was about to step out for local sightseeing, unaware of the terror attack, but was stopped by the owner and staff of their hotel from going out in view of the tense situation.

Terrorists struck at Baisaran, a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday afternoon, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists, and injuring several others.

Speaking to a news channel, Buldhana resident Nilesh Jain said he and his four family members were staying at a hotel in Pahalgam on Tuesday after completing a three-days tour of Sonmarg, Gulmarg and Srinagar.

"On Tuesday afternoon, as we were preparing to step out of the hotel for sightseeing, its owner and other staff stopped us from going out, saying gun firing was going on outside. After being informed, we decided not to go out," he said.

He said that in view of the terror attack in Pahalgam, they do not wish to continue with their tour, and requested the government to arrange for their return home.

Nilesh Jain's brother Arun Jain, who is a journalist in Buldhana, said his two sons were accompanying his brother, the latter's wife and their daughter on the Jammu and Kashmir tour.

After visiting certain places, all of them were in Pahalgam on April 21 and 22, he added. PTI COR CLS NP