'Unbound' tells story of India's stem cell pioneer Dr Virender Sangwan

New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) From a small Indian village to the forefront of global medical innovation, a new book tells the inspiring story of Dr Virender S Sangwan, a pioneer in regenerative medicine and stem cell research, whose work has revolutionised eye care around the world.

"Unbound: A Non-Conformist’s Guide to Defying Norms and Revolutionizing Healthcare", published under "Penguin Enterprise" imprint by Penguin Random House India (PRHI), is written by Rajroshan Poojari.

"Apart from touching upon the evolution of eye care in India and the gruesome state of blindness here, the plot intersects with the lives and times of several iconic leaders and institutions that have shaped the eye care landscape over the last 4 decades, not just in India, but around the world.

"Eventually, the story merges with that of India's most recent biotechnological endeavours and how Dr Sangwan is helping shape that, with cutting edge researches, such as 3D printing the human cornea and eliminating the need for eye donations entirely," the author said in a statement.

Dr Sangwan, India's first stem cells applications pioneer and a global trailblazer in corneal repair and regeneration, is driven by a relentless passion for accessible healthcare. His groundbreaking innovations, including the simple limbal epithelial transplantation (SLET) technique, have transformed the lives of millions.

Touted to be a powerful narrative of "resilience, compassion, and the transformative power of medical innovation", the book, according to the publisher, is a must-read for anyone passionate about science and social impact.

It offers an insightful and deeply emotional account of a man whose work continues to change the world -- one patient at a time.

The book's foreword is written by Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama.

"This book on the life and exemplary service of Dr Virender S Sangwan in the field of eye care not only in India but also across the world puts the focus on the important role of medical practitioners who make invaluable contributions towards the well-being of living beings.

"I also commend him for his special commitment to serving the disadvantaged sections of our society. This is what I call compassion in action and living a meaningful life. I hope readers will gain inspiration from this book in leading a happy and meaningful life in the service of humankind," he writes in the book.

Poojari's previously authored books include "Road to Mekong" and "A Whisper from Beyond".

"Unbound", priced at Rs 499, is available for purchases across online and offline stores.