Uncertainty in Mizoram’s Lai council as MNF snaps ties with ZPM ahead of forming executive body

Aizawl, Jan 7 (PTI) The Mizo National Front (MNF) has snapped ties with the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) triggering a fresh uncertainty over the formation of the executive body in the Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC) of Mizoram.

In a letter to Governor Vijay Kumar Singh, MNF general secretary R Rohmingliana informed him that the party has withdrawn support from the Lairam Legislature Party (LLP), a post-poll alliance it had formed with the ZPM, citing unresolved issues.

The alliance was constituted on December 14 following a post-poll agreement between the ZPM and the MNF.

The LLP elected the ZPM’s T Zakunga as its leader, who staked claim to form the executive committee before the Governor the next day.

Under the agreement, the ZPM will get the Chief Executive Member (CEM)'s post along with five executive members, while the MNF will get the chairman and deputy CEM's posts and three executive members.

Other posts, which are EM rank, will be filled by the two parties as per convenient.

MNF treasurer Lalruatkima said they have waited for three weeks for the governor to approve the application for the formation of an executive committee headed by Zakunga, but there has been no response.

"As the Governor did not approve the application even after three weeks, we have decided to explore the possibility of forming an executive body with the support of other parties," he told PTI.

Meanwhile, the governor withdrew its previous order appointing a protem chairman, and election of the council chairman, both slated for Wednesday, as the LLP failed to secure a majority following the withdrawal of MNF, an official said.

The LADC polls held on December 3 threw up a 'hung house' as no party was able to secure a majority when results were announced six days later.

Thirteen members or seats are required to form the executive committee in the 25-member LADC.

The MNF emerged as the single largest party winning eight seats, while Congress came second bagging seven. Contesting all 25 seats, the ZPM, which rules Mizoram, got six while the BJP bagged two.

Two independent candidates, including former LADC Chief Executive Member (CEM) V Zirsanga, were also elected.

Initially, the MNF and Congress had signed a pre-poll agreement, which was later snapped by the Congress alleging that the other party had breached the agreement by attempting horse-trading.

This was followed by negotiations between the ZPM and Congress to form a combined executive committee in the LADC. However, that did not materialise.