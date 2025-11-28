Uncertainty on OBC quota in local bodies persists, BJP misled community: Wadettiwar

Mumbai, Nov 28 (PTI) Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Friday accused the BJP-led Maharashtra government of giving a false assurance of ensuring a 27 per cent quota for OBCs in local bodies, as the Supreme Court earlier in the day said the results of the coming elections will be subject to its decision.

The Apex Court on Friday allowed the Maharashtra government and state election commission to conduct the elections. But the results of local bodies where the 50 per cent ceiling on quota has been breached will be subject to its final verdict on the petitions on the issue, it said.

Talking to reporters in Chandrapur, Wadettiwar said the apex court's interim order did not stay the election process, which was a temporary relief.

"But the results of OBC-reserved seats will depend on the final verdict. This means the sword hanging over the OBC reservation is still very much there," the state Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader told reporters.

The court has reiterated that the 50 per cent ceiling on reservations cannot be breached, he pointed out.

"Wherever the total reservations exceed 50 per cent because of OBC quota, elections cannot be held. This has exposed the BJP government's false claims on OBC reservation," he alleged.

The Congress leader said the BJP had repeatedly asserted it had ensured 27 per cent reservation for OBCs in local bodies.

"Where is that 27 per cent reservation now? The BJP must answer....BJP government has only indulged in announcements and publicity. It has misled OBCs with hollow claims. The state government must take concrete steps instead of mere slogan-shouting to ensure OBCs get immediate constitutional representation in local bodies," he said.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi on Friday said as many as 27 pleas concerning OBC reservation in local bodies will be taken up for final hearing by a three-judge bench on January 21, 2026.

Meanwhile, state BJP spokesperson Navnath Ban sought to blame past Congress governments for the situation.

"If Congress had worked with the same intensity with which Vijay Wadettiwar is speaking about OBC reservation today, Maharashtra would not have faced this complicated situation. During Congress rule, not a single necessary step was taken, be it data collection, census or necessary legal procedures to ensure justice for the OBC community. In fact, OBC reservation was cancelled during the Maha Vikas Aghadi government," he said.

"The current difficulties faced by the OBC community are not because of the present government, but because of Congress' carelessness over many year," he claimed.