Unchahar-Amethi new line project is being re-examined: Railway minister in RS

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) The Railways has taken a new final location survey to re-examine the alignment and preparation of estimates of the Unchahar-Amethi new line project, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

He was responding to questions raised by Congress MP Pramod Tiwari, who asked whether the foundation stone of the project passing through three districts of Uttar Pradesh was laid on November 26, 2013, and when the project was likely to be accorded approval.

In a written reply, Vaishnaw said, "The Unchahar-Amethi new line project (66 km) was included in Budget 2012-13 without preparation of Detailed Project Report (DPR) at a cost of Rs 380 crore. Subsequently, the work of final location survey for preparation of DPR including Detailed Estimate was taken up." He added that the original alignment was passing through the upcoming industrial area of Salon and hence, was found unfeasible and required modification.

"Accordingly, another final location survey has been taken up to re-examine the alignment including preparation of estimate of the project. However, Unchahar is already well connected with Amethi via Raebareli as well as via Phaphamau," the railway minister added.

The sanctioning of railway projects is a continuous and dynamic process of the Indian Railways, he said.

"Railway infrastructure projects are taken up on the basis of remunerativeness, last mile connectivity, missing links and alternate routes, augmentation of congested or saturated lines socio-economic considerations etc., depending upon liabilities of ongoing projects, overall availability of funds and competing demands," Vaishnaw added.