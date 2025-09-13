Unchecked urbanisation, climate neglect increasing incidence of natural disasters: AICTE chairman

Prayagraj, Sep 13 (PTI) AICTE Chairman T G Sitharam on Saturday said uncontrolled urbanisation, deforestation and climate neglect have increased the incidence of natural disasters like floods and droughts in India and the rest of the world.

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) chairman was addressing the 20th convocation of the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Allahabad, as the chief guest.

A total of 648 students were awarded degrees at the convocation and 22 meritorious students were also awarded medals.

Expressing serious concern over natural disasters occurring in India and other countries, Sitharam underlined that uncontrolled urbanisation, deforestation and climate neglect are worsening things.

"As engineers, innovators and responsible citizens, we have to pledge that we will adopt green energy, develop disaster-resistant infrastructure, bring sustainable technologies and above all establish a balance between development and ecology," he said.

Large parts of north India have been hit by flash floods this monsoon, with raging waters and torrents of mud swallowing roads and buildings, and displacing thousands.

Sitharam said the journey of a self-reliant India is progressing in an unprecedented manner. From the success of Chandrayaan 3 to the launch of Aditya-L1 for studying the Sun, India has proved that it is a pioneer and not a follower, he said.

In the digital sector, he said, initiatives like UPI, Aadhaar and Digital Public Infrastructure are not only revolutionising governance and services but also setting global benchmarks.

In this direction, the semiconductor revolution will prove to be a game changer for India, he added.

Morgan Stanley Vice President Kamlesh Lahoti, an IIIT Allahabad alumnus, and Bhim Singh, the Chairman of the newly appointed Board of Governors of the institute, also attended the event.