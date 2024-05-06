Unclaimed bag found near Delhi's Connaught Place; Bomb Detection Squad called-in

New Delhi: Two days after security scare over an unclaimed bag in Connaught Place, another similar bag has been found at the national capital's commercial hub on Monday, officials said.

Advertisment

They said nothing suspicious was found inside the bag but the owner is yet to be traced.

According to the officials, the Delhi Fire Service received a call at 1 pm regarding an unclaimed bag and two fire tenders were immediately pressed into service.

The local police cordoned off the area near K Block and the Bomb Detection Squad was also called, they said.

Police said the bag contained some clothes and it is suspected that somebody left it on the footpath.

Another unclaimed bag with clothes was found near N Block in Connaught Place on Saturday. That bag was found to belong to a student and the police had handed it over to him.