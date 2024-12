New Delhi: An unclaimed bag with a police sticker caused panic at the BJP office in the city at Pandit Pant Marg in central Delhi on Friday, an official said.

The bag, lying near the main entrance of the office in the afternoon prompted police to cordon off the area after being alerted by office staff, he said.

Later, a media person arrived at the spot and claimed the bag after police inspection revealed no threat, the official added.