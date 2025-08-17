Uncle among three arrested for killing nephew in Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur, Aug 17 (PTI) The police in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district on Sunday arrested three persons on the charge of murdering a 31-year-old man, an officer said.

One of the three is the paternal uncle of the victim who had allegedly taken a photo of his aunt while she was bathing and was blackmailing her.

After the nephew went missing on August 12, his family lodged a report with the police.

Following the recovery of the missing man's motorcycle near his uncle's house in Birsanagar on August 15, the family suspected him.

The police recovered the body of the missing man from a river in Jadugora, about 30 km from here, on Saturday night, Officer-in-Charge of Birsanagar police station Amit Kumar Choudhary said.

The uncle and his two accomplices were accused of kidnapping his nephew before killing him.

The three were arrested on Sunday.

Asked about the reason behind the killing, Choudhary said the uncle was angry as his nephew had taken a photo of his aunt while bathing and was blackmailing her. PTI BS NN