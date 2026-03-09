Uncle arrested for unnatural sex with 12-year-old nephew in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Mar 9 (PTI) A 38-year-old man was arrested for allegedly having unnatural sex with his minor nephew here, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on March 5 in a village under the Dokati area here, where the accused, Shashi Singh, allegedly lured the 12-year-old boy to his house, they said.

Circle Officer Bairia Mohammad Faheem Quraishi said that a case was registered under the POCSO Act based on the complaint of the boy's father.

The accused was arrested near Semriya Dhala on Sunday, he said.