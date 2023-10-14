Uncle kills 7-yr-old over fight among children in UP's Balrampur

Balrampur (UP), Oct 14 (PTI) Angry over frequent fights among children, a man allegedly strangled his seven-year-old niece and threw her body in a pond in Nagar Kotwali Police Station area here, police said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police Keshav Kumar said that the girl, Shia, had come to her maternal uncle Karan Verma's house in Nomkoni area about two months ago with her mother.

On Thursday evening, Shia suddenly went missing while playing, Kumar said. On Friday, her body was found in a pond near Canal Balaganj.

In their investigation, police found certain evidence which indicated 30-year-old Verma's involvement in the incident and detained him for interrogation, he said.

Verma during questioning told police that Shia often hit his daughter while playing which used to make him angry.

On Thursday, he took Shia, who was playing outside, for a walk and strangled her at an isolated place near the canal and threw her body in a pond.

The SP said the girl's slippers have been recovered at the behest of the murderer. PTI COR SAB VN VN