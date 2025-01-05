Uncle of road victim soldier dies falling off rooftop in Rajasthan's Behror

Jaipur, Jan 5 (PTI) An uncle of Indian army soldier Nitish Kumar, who died in an accident in Jammu and Kashmir, died falling off the roof of Kumar's house in Kotputli-Behror on Sunday, police said.

Nitish Kumar, 29, was among the four soldiers who died after their truck skidded off a road in Bandipora district on Saturday.

On Sunday, Kumar's uncle Ajeet Singh Yadav accidentally fell off the rooftop.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead, Behror Deputy Superintendent of Police Kartika Yadav said.

The soldier's body is yet to arrive at his native village, Riwali in Behror. PTI SDA VN VN