Unclean sewers: Judges reduced to municipal commissioners, says Delhi HC

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday pulled up the civic authorities over unclean sewer lines in Tihar Central Jail, saying judges had been "reduced to municipal commissioners".

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela was hearing a petition filed by lifer Sonu Dahiya, who claimed the inmates were living in "unhygienic living conditions" due to drainage issues.

"Can you understand the problem faced by the inmates due to sanitation problem of sewage lines? We have been reduced to municipal commissioners," the bench told a PWD official appearing in court.

The bench questioned the official over the fact that sewer lines were laid in 2024, but not connected with the main sewer line.

"You received letters from the prison authorities pertaining not only for ensuring connecting sewer lines to main sewer line but also regarding cleaning," the court asked the official, who said a tender was issued for the purpose of cleaning of the sewer lines.

"You float the tender during the mid of the monsoon...Should we summon the authority responsible for approval (of tender)?... How long would it take for you to clean (the sewage lines)?" the court asked.

The official said as a temporary measure, cleaning of sewer lines was started and would be completed by August 25.

He said for now, only one supersucker machine was deployed but due to urgency, more machines would be utilised to ensure the work is complete by August 25.

The sewer lines laid down in 2024 will be connected with main sewage line and the work should be completed within four weeks as the tender has been finalised, he added.