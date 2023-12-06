Uncompromising policing reason for drastic fall in Assam’s crime rate: Sarma

Guwahati, Dec 6 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Wednesday said “strong and uncompromising policing” has been the key to decline in incidents of crime, asserting that the state will become a “paradise" within three years if law and order is maintained in a similar manner.

Sarma’s comments came after the latest report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) showed that the total number of cognizable crimes in Assam fell by 48.26 per cent to nearly 69,000 cases in 2022.

Sarma also said the crime rate has seen a decline in the state in 2023 as well.

"Strong and uncompromising policing is the reason for this decline in crime rate; there is no alternative to strong policing. If we can maintain this robust policing for three years, Assam will be a paradise," he said.

The chief minister said this is the first time Assam has witnessed a fall in overall crimes since 1979, and the government hopes to continue this trend in the coming years.

"Assam was at ninth position in 2021 in India in terms of the number of crimes taking place. As per NCRB data, we are now at 20th position and this is real good news," he said.

Sarma said developmental activities and providing jobs to youths have also helped reduce the crime graph of the state.

"By 2026, we will wipe out child marriage from Assam. After the next assembly session, we will also end polygamy," Sarma said without elaborating. PTI TR RBT