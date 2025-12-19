Unconscious injured man found in Delhi’s Prem Nagar; FIR registered

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) An unconscious man with injuries was found lying in Northwest Delhi's Prem Nagar area on Friday, police said.

A PCR call was received at Prem Nagar police station about the injured man lying near Sandeep Builders, close to RJ Hospital, in Inder Enclave, they said.

The injured was identified as Mukesh (40), a resident of Jagatpur village in Bihar's Banka district, the police said.

Following the information, the local police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured man for medical treatment. A case has been registered under Section 103(1) (Murder) of the BNS, they added.

Mobile crime team and forensic science laboratory (FSL) teams from Rohini were called to inspect the spot and collect evidence, the police said.

Further investigation is underway to identify and arrest those involved and to ascertain the motive behind the incident, they added.