Uncontrolled movement of overloaded trucks damage four bridges in North Sikkim: BRO

Gangtok, Mar 15 (PTI) As many as four bridges in North Sikkim have either collapsed or got severely damaged in North Sikkim in the past two months due to the movement of overloaded trucks on those bridges, an official release by Project Swastik said on Saturday.

Project Swastik is undertaken by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to enhance infrastructure and connectivity in the border regions of Sikkim, particularly in North Sikkim.

"Due to uncontrolled movement of overloaded trucks, four vital bridges in North Sikkim have been severely damaged or collapsed in recent months," it said.

According to the statement, on January 4, a 200-foot-long bailey bridge connecting Lachung to Katao collapsed due to the uncontrolled movement of trucks.

Another 180-foot-long bailey bridge constructed over the Teesta River at Sanklang collapsed on February 11.

On February 20, an old vintage Pheechu bridge constructed on Dikchu-Sanklang road collapsed, while on March 15, a 320-foot Bailey Suspension bridge at Phidang got severely damaged due to the movement of uncontrolled overloaded trucks.

After the collapse of the 180-foot bailey bridge at Sanklang, North Sikkim was connected via the Dikchu-Sanklang-Tung axis through the Phidang bridge.

However, due to severe damage suffered by the Phidang bridge, connectivity to North Sikkim got disconnected again.

Sensing the gravity of the situation, Project Swastik mobilised its technical team to repair the Phidang Bridge at the earliest. Normal traffic is likely to be restored in a couple of days, the statement said.

Project Swastik urged the district administration to strictly enforce restrictions on the movement of goods vehicles to prevent further damages.

It said that the road infrastructure should last longer by ensuring the regulated movement of heavy vehicles as the breakdown in connectivity disrupts both the logistic supply lines of the Army and the movement of civilians in North Sikkim.