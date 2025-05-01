Uncontrolled sale of agricultural, horticultural land banned in Uttarakhand as strict land law comes into force

Dehradun, May 1 (PTI) A strict land law came into force in Uttarakhand on Thursday with Governor Lt. Gen Gurmeet Singh (retd.) giving his approval to the legislation, which bans the uncontrolled sale of agricultural and horticultural land.

The Uttarakhand (Uttar Pradesh Zamindari Destruction and Land Reforms Act, 1950) (Amendment) Bill, 2025 was passed by the assembly during the budget session in February.

Taking to social media, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said with the implementation of the law, the uncontrolled sale of agricultural and horticultural land in Uttarakhand has been completely banned in accordance with public sentiment.

He said even for needs like residential, education, hospital, hotel, industry, people of other states will be able to buy land in Uttarakhand only after going through a prescribed process.

With the implementation of a strict land law, efforts to change the demography of the state can also be foiled, he said.

Dhami thanked the governor for approving the new land law which will strengthen the cultural and social identity of the state.

He also said continuous action is also being taken against those who violate the provisions of the previously implemented land act. He said a comprehensive campaign is being run and such lands are being vested in the state government. PTI ALM ZMN